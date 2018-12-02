NEW YORK — He liked her, so he put a ring on her.

But it was too big and it slipped off, disappearing Friday night into the abyss of a Times Square sidewalk grate, mere hours after a romantic New York City wedding proposal.

The groom, a tourist from England, was convinced it was gone for good. (So convinced that he had already bought a second ring after the couple’s return flight home touched down early Sunday morning.)

But what happened next will surely be the fairy-tale stuff of family lore.

The couple, who had gotten engaged in Central Park, flagged down a police officer to report the ring mishap, after trying in vain to recover it on their own. But after waiting for about an hour, the couple walked away — without leaving their names — as police continued to search for the diamond-and-platinum dazzler.

The ensuing search for the ring by the New York Police Department involved the Emergency Service Unit, Special Operation officers — and a shift change.

By about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, police had reported mission accomplished, and then initiated a social media search for the couple.

By that point, John Drennan and Daniella Anthony had already returned to the United Kingdom, where they purchased another ring shortly after landing, the groom-to-be said in an interview Sunday.

“We’re absolutely ecstatic,” Drennan said about the lucky turn. “We just cannot believe it.”

Police said they will soon return Anthony’s ring to her.

Drennan, 36, said they did not file a police report because they never believed the ring would be found.

“I just thought it was gone forever,” said Anthony, 34.

Drennan said he had purchased the ring from Fraser Hart in England, where the couple returned Sunday to buy another. The first had cost several thousand dollars, Drennan said, and was not insured.

The couple said they plan to return the newer ring and have the other re-sized. Perhaps, Drennan said, they will use the refund money to return to New York and buy a round for the officers who went “above and beyond” to save it.