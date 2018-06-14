For many years, the Lower East Side appeared impervious to the gentrification sweeping many Manhattan neighborhoods. But in recent years that has changed.

NEW YORK — The developers offered $54 million for air rights, in exchange for building two tall towers next door, in what seemed like a deal too good to refuse. But on Thursday, the board of the Seward Park Cooperative on the Lower East Side said the deal had failed to win approval from residents, in what some shareholders said was a symbolic message about overdevelopment.

“I’d like to think this would send a signal to the general community in favor of sensible, incremental development,” said Bill Ferns, a resident of the complex who opposed the deal. “We don’t want the character of who can live in this neighborhood to change radically.”

The vote only blocks the builders from erecting two towers taller than zoning laws permit; the developer, Ascend Group, has said it still intends to build, though at a lower height.

After 17 months of negotiations, the board of the Seward Park co-op had recommended approving the lucrative sale of 162,000 square feet of unused development rights as a way to ease the financial pressure on the four-building residential complex.

But in a vote Tuesday, the measure failed to win the necessary approval of two-thirds of the co-op’s voters. According to results released Thursday to residents, 1,227 of a possible 1,602 shareholders participated in the voting, but only 56 percent, or 690, voted for the sale.

“We’re disappointed,” said one of the developers, Wayne Heicklen of Ascend Group. “It wasn’t what I expected.”

The Ascend Group and its partner had planned to use the air rights to build condominium towers taller than zoning allows — 22 stories and 33 stories — on two parcels it owns that are adjacent to the complex, along East Broadway. Ascend still plans to erect a 17-story building and a 20-story building there.

“We’re building,” Heicklen insisted.

He said residents may come to regret their decision to turn down $54 million as maintenance charges and assessments for repairs continue to rise, something that was already on the minds of some shareholders who favored the deal. Members of the losing faction are circulating a petition demanding that they be offered another chance to vote.

The anonymous petition blames “some very wealthy and selfish shareholders” for the rejected offer, which, it states, will lead to increased carrying charges and “no new lobbies for a long time.”

For many years, the Lower East Side appeared impervious to the gentrification sweeping many Manhattan neighborhoods. But in recent years that has changed. Some Seward Park residents said they wanted to take a stand where they could.

“That was a lot of money offered,” said Judy Prigal, a resident who said she was somewhat surprised by the results, “but keeping some quality of life won out.”