COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A $500,000 arrest warrant has been issued for a northern Idaho woman charged with embezzling money from a nonprofit that helps low- to moderate-income people buy homes.

Lori Isenberg on Friday failed to appear for her arraignment on a felony grand theft charge and a 1st District Court judge issued the warrant.

Isenberg is charged with stealing $500,000 from the North Idaho Housing Coalition where she worked as the director. She pleaded not guilty and posted $75,000 bond. Isenberg recently signed her homes over to her sister.

In February at about the same time the possible embezzlement became known, Isenberg reported that her husband, 68-year Larry Isenberg, had fallen from their boat on Lake Coeur d’Alene. His body was found in the lake in March.