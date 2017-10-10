BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho lawmaker is joining the race to win the state’s open lieutenant governor seat in 2018.

GOP Sen. Bob Nonini of Coeur d’Alene filed to run for the position on Tuesday.

Nonini is in his third term in the Idaho Senate after serving four terms in the Idaho House. He is currently vice chair of the Senate Transportation Committee and a member of the Senate Education Committee.

Nonini’s opponents include Republicans Sen. Marv Hagedorn of Meridian, Rep. Kelley Packer of McCammon, former Rep. Janice McGeachin of Idaho Falls and former Idaho GOP Chairman Steve Yates of Idaho Falls.

The seat has attracted a wide range of candidates after incumbent Lt. Gov. Brad Little announced he would run for governor in 2018.

Idaho’s lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate and serves as governor when the elected governor is out of the state. The position pays roughly $43,000 a year.