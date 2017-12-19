COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Police in northern Idaho are investigating after someone shot an unoccupied pickup multiple times in Coeur d’Alene.

Coeur d’Alene police tell the Coeur d’Alene Press that there were no injuries from the incident at about 11 p.m. Friday when neighbors reported hearing gunfire.

Police say they responded and found a Chevy pickup parked in the street with window and body damage.

Police say the pickup appeared to be the lone target.

Police say they’re looking for surveillance footage as part of their investigation.

___

Information from: Coeur d’Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com