LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho man who killed his ex-wife and his daughter has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that 73-year-old Richard A. Carlin received the sentence Thursday in 2nd District Court. He must serve 19 years before he’s eligible for parole.

Carlin in July pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder after killing his ex-wife, Raetta Carlin, and his daughter, Michelle Carlin, in November.

Authorities say he stabbed and beat them to death at a trailer home.

Carlin also attacked his then-20-year-old grandson, Jonathon Spaeth, who fended him off and called police.

Carlin also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first-degree murder for stabbing Spaeth.

Carlin didn’t speak at the sentencing hearing, and his motive for the attacks remains unanswered.

