POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho man who had sex with two minor girls after meeting them online has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler John Kelley of Post Falls received the sentence Thursday in 1st District Court and must serve four years before becoming eligible for parole.

Kelley in October pleaded guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16 and sexual battery of a child.

Prosecutors say Kelley is highly manipulative and intentionally preyed on vulnerable minor girls.