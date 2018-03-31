MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — A 26-year-old northern Idaho man authorities say threatened online to shoot up two unidentified schools in Moscow has been cited under a new law approved during this year’s legislative session.
The Moscow Police Department says it cited Michael Dain Mastro Jr. on Thursday with suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of threatening violence upon school grounds.
Police say they received a call Thursday morning from officials in Texas about online comments by a person saying he planned to “shoot up two schools in Moscow, Idaho.”
Mastro is scheduled to appear in Latah County District Court on April 11. He faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It’s not clear from online records if Mastro has an attorney.