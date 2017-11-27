GRIMESLAND, N.C. (AP) — A town commissioner in North Carolina is facing a new set of assault charges and is accused of assaulting a child.
News outlets report Lt. Kip Gaskins with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a domestic call in Grimesland on Friday night and took out warrants against John Curtis Jenkins Jr. Jenkins is charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a child under 12, assault inflicting serious injury in the presence of a minor and interfering with emergency communications.
He was transferred from the Beaufort County Detention Center to the Pitt County Detention Center.
The Chocowinity town commissioner was previously arrested Nov. 16 on assault charges, and had also faced assault by strangulation charges in 2016.
It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.