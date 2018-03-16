North Carolina officials will take over a county child welfare agency that illegally removed potentially hundreds of kids from their homes.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that it will temporarily take over Cherokee County Cherokee County Department of Social Services, starting Monday.
The move comes after an Associated Press investigation revealed Cherokee County child welfare workers were not following state law and getting a judge’s approval to remove a child from a biological parent.
Some parents told the AP that social workers in the mountain community forced them to sign the agreements.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Collapse of bridge built with "innovative" system kills 4 VIEW
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization, demanding documents about Russia
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
One of the parents, Brian Hogan, says social workers threatened to throw him in jail or place his child in foster care if he didn’t sign an agreement.