WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a young woman who was shot a week ago inside her home by people shooting from outside has died.

Wilmington police said 19-year-old Savannah Miller died Sunday.

Lt. Kelvin Hargrove told the StarNews of Wilmington that someone shooting from outside shot Miller on Oct. 14. She had been on life support since then.

In a 911 call from the shooting, a woman said multiple men were outside with guns. The shooter fired at least five rounds from the driveway behind the house.

Miller’s homicide was one of four shootings over the last week, including that of 19-year-old Christopher White on Wednesday. A police spokeswoman told the StarNews that she couldn’t confirm any relationship between Miller and White, although the two were friends on social media.

