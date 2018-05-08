RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx has advanced again through a Republican primary in the district she represents in northwestern North Carolina.

The former community college administrator won the GOP nomination Tuesday in the 5th Congressional District. Unofficial results show she easily defeated Cortland Meader Jr. of Mocksville and Dillon Gentry of Banner Elk.

Facing her in the general election will be either Winston-Salem city council member DD Adams or Winston-Salem teacher Jenny Marshall, who competed in the Democratic primary.

Foxx is a former state senator first elected in 2004 to succeed current U.S. Sen. Richard Burr. Foxx has risen through the GOP ranks and is now chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. She was previously secretary of the House Republican Conference.