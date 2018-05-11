RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — At the “People’s House” in North Carolina, lawmakers have long considered unfettered access to be symbolic of their commitment to accessible state government.

But increasing worries within society about mass shootings and angry protests have finally tipped the scale. North Carolina’s Legislative Building now has metal detectors at its doors, along with other new security measures. One lobbyist calls the bag checks and walk-through detectors a “necessary evil.”

More than 30 states now have metal detectors at the entrances to their legislative buildings or statehouses. An Associated Press review shows at least five other states have installed them since 2014.

The North Carolina upgrades will be tested this coming week when thousands of teachers converge on the building to rally for education funding.