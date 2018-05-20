SALUDA, N.C. (AP) — Officials in one North Carolina county are assessing damage from floods and mudslides in hopes of qualifying for federal disaster aid.

The Times-News of Hendersonville reports Polk County crews and engineers with the state Transportation Department were assessing damage to homes, roads and bridges.

One person died in the storms, which dumped up to 6 inches of rain in three hours Friday night.

Authorities say a couple was trying to escape their home when the mudslide occurred. The husband survived being swept away while the wife was trapped between the house and a carport.

Her body was recovered Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released their names.

Duke Energy had reported several hundred power outages in Polk, Henderson and Rutherford counties. By Sunday afternoon, power had been restored to all but eight customers.

