FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina mother is facing charges in the death of one adult daughter and the severe neglect of another.

Authorities tell local media outlets 68-year-old Bertha Melvin is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of domestic abuse, neglect, and exploitation of disabled or elder adults.

Authorities say the mother was caring for 22-year-old Tial Melvin and 28-year-old Edna Melvin, both of whom have cognitive impairments.

Both women became severely malnourished. Authorities say Tial died February 3, and Edna was hospitalized.

Bertha was arrested Monday and was being held without bond. It wasn’t known if she had an attorney.