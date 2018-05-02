Share story

By
The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina mother is facing charges in the death of one adult daughter and the severe neglect of another.

Authorities tell local media outlets 68-year-old Bertha Melvin is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of domestic abuse, neglect, and exploitation of disabled or elder adults.

Authorities say the mother was caring for 22-year-old Tial Melvin and 28-year-old Edna Melvin, both of whom have cognitive impairments.

Both women became severely malnourished. Authorities say Tial died February 3, and Edna was hospitalized.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Bertha was arrested Monday and was being held without bond. It wasn’t known if she had an attorney.

The Associated Press