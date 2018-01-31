WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who was exonerated after serving nearly four years in prison on a rape conviction has received a financial settlement from the state.
The Rocky Mount Telegram reports that the North Carolina Industrial Commission awarded 47-year-old Knolly Brown statutory damages during a hearing on Monday.
Brown pleaded no contest to a second-degree rape charge in October 2009 in connection with the January 2008 attack on a 12-year-old girl who identified him as her attacker. The state forensics determined a hair sample found on the girl’s body matched Brown.
Brown was released in June 2013. A three-judge panel voted unanimously that Brown had proved he was innocent after testing of DNA samples excluded Brown as the culprit.
Brown’s lawyers have not disclosed the settlement amount.
Information from: Rocky Mount Telegram, http://www.rockymounttelegram.com