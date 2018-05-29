RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A panel of North Carolina trial court judges has rejected arguments by a government reform group and local residents that a special session of the General Assembly two years ago violated the state constitution.

The case centers on the December 2016 session in which Republicans passed laws tilting the balance of power toward the legislative branch and away from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper just two weeks before he was sworn in.

Common Cause and other individuals said that the session was illegal because legislators called it so quickly that the public didn’t have the time to “instruct their representatives.”

In a ruling released Tuesday but dated last week, the judges wrote that the plaintiffs failed to show their constitutional rights were violated.

The ruling could be appealed.