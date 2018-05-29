RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A panel of North Carolina trial court judges has rejected arguments by a government reform group and local residents that a special session of the General Assembly two years ago violated the state constitution.
The case centers on the December 2016 session in which Republicans passed laws tilting the balance of power toward the legislative branch and away from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper just two weeks before he was sworn in.
Common Cause and other individuals said that the session was illegal because legislators called it so quickly that the public didn’t have the time to “instruct their representatives.”
In a ruling released Tuesday but dated last week, the judges wrote that the plaintiffs failed to show their constitutional rights were violated.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Televangelist wants his followers to pay for a $54 million private jet. It's his fourth plane.
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
The ruling could be appealed.