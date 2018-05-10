RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A legislative committee looking to improve North Carolina school and student safety following the Florida school shooting in February is finalizing its recommendations days before the General Assembly session begins.

The House panel meets Thursday and will consider ideas that surfaced following committee testimony in recent weeks.

One subcommittee recommends mandated training for police officers assigned to school campuses and routine vulnerability reviews for school buildings. The other subcommittee says more counselors, nurses, social workers should be hired for schools and teams created to help identify students exhibiting threatening behavior.

The full House and Senate would have to vote for any changes during the session. Such legislation then would go to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. Cooper has made safety recommendations, but he also wants tougher gun sale restrictions, too.