RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina legislature has revived public discussion over redrawing judicial election districts and how judges are chosen after a three-month hiatus.

But it’s unclear if the renewed conversation Friday in a House-Senate study committee will translate to approved legislation during the General Assembly work session that begins next month.

House Republicans began talking last June about overhauling election boundaries for Superior Court and District Court seats because of population disparities. Senators extended the debate last fall to include whether head-to-head judicial elections should be eliminated altogether.

Friday’s meeting ended without clear direction whether any of these ideas would be voted on during the upcoming session.

Gov. Roy Cooper and fellow Democrats argue the proposals are simply political power plays by GOP leaders unhappy after recent court decisions against them.