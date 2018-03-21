RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators are sitting down to get information about student safety in the aftermath of the Florida school shooting before recommending later this spring what changes their colleagues should support.

The House Select Committee on School Safety holds its first meeting Wednesday. There they are supposed to hear from the state Division of Emergency Management, State Bureau of Investigation and leaders of the state’s task force on safe schools.

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore organized the committee, which while bipartisan in membership has a GOP majority.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and some Democratic lawmakers already have offered ideas, which include raising the age to purchase assault-style weapons to 21 and require background checks for those guns. Republicans will be more skeptical about efforts to restrict lawful gun access.