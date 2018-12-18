RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s governor says he’s vetoing legislation directing new elections if fraud is found in a disputed U.S. House race because the hastily approved bill also adds new cover for lobbyists and people who violate campaign finance laws.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he’ll sign the legislation if state lawmakers remove the section. Cooper objects to details like requiring that state elections officials refer apparent campaign finance crimes to a separate commission for a confidential review on whether prosecutors are notified.

The bill also would require new primary elections besides a new general election if mishandled ballots or other problems cast doubt on the true result in the 9th Congressional District race and force a redo.

Unofficial results show Republican Mark Harris leading Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes.