RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Democratic Party has filed a formal complaint against U.S. Sen Thom Tillis’ campaign committee and the state Republican Party stemming from work performed by Cambridge Analytica.

Cambridge Analytica is the firm that ex-employees allege vacuumed up data from tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence the 2016 presidential race for Donald Trump. The firm was paid by Tillis’ campaign and the state GOP during the 2014 elections.

State Democrats alleged Wednesday in the Federal Election Commission complaint that Tillis’ campaign and the state Republican Party violated the law because Cambridge Analytica hired foreign nationals that performed key work for them. The complaint also accuses them of receiving illegal contributions from a super PAC.

Tillis’ campaign and the state GOP call the allegations untrue.