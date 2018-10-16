WAGRAM, N.C. (AP) — A couple in North Carolina is accused of shooting two of their neighbors, killing one of them.

News outlets report 69-year-old Jasper David Peeples and 73-year-old Barbara Ellen Peeples have been arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit attempted murder. Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jessica Sadonikov says the charges will likely be upgraded for Jasper Peeples.

Sadonikov says the shooting was related to an ongoing dispute. The source of the dispute is unclear.

Sadonikov says 68-year-old James Chestnutt died Sunday from wounds sustained in the Saturday shooting that wounded his 70-year-old wife. Authorities haven’t released the woman’s name. Sadonikov says she’s expected to make a full recovery.

It’s unclear if either of the Peeples have a lawyer. An investigation is ongoing.