WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A truck carrying cookie dough created a sticky situation when it had lost some of its load on a North Carolina highway.

Pender County officials tell news outlets the truck’s cargo was sent onto U.S. Route 17 northeast of Wilmington near the New Hanover-Pender county line. The spill happened shortly before noon Tuesday and delayed traffic into the evening rush hour.

Firefighters posted a photo on Facebook of the more than a dozen yellow containers on their sides.

An official told The StarNews of Wilmington the load could’ve been waste that was thrown away. The News & Observer reports temperatures were around 80 F (27 C) so it’s unlikely the dough would’ve baked on the road anyway.

It is unclear where the truck came from or where it was going.