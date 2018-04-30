RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It looks like the board overseeing North Carolina’s 58 community colleges is about to choose its next top executive.

The State Board of Community Colleges scheduled a special meeting Tuesday morning to consider a candidate to be the system’s president. There’s a news conference planned 30 minutes after the meeting time with Gov. Roy Cooper, Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore participating along with board Chairman Scott Shook.

The system has been without a permanent president since last July, when former South Carolina system head James Williamson resigned after barely a year on the job. The board gave no reason for Williamson’s departure. State board administrator Jennifer Haygood has served as acting president.