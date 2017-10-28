SWANNANOA, N.C. (AP) — A private college in North Carolina plans to cover the cost of tuition for all incoming, in-state students eligible for federal or state need-based aid starting next year.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa will offer its NC Free Tuition Plan for students new to the school beginning in fall 2018.
The average cost of attendance at Warren Wilson is $24,400 a year after financial aid. The school has 716 undergraduate and graduate students.
To qualify for the plan, students must submit proof of their North Carolina residency and qualify for federal or state need-based grants. Students will receive the remainder of their tuition free through scholarships, grants and Warren Wilson’s work-grant requirements.
Most Read Stories
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- 'I whiffed': Trading Chris Taylor is Jerry Dipoto's biggest regret, but he stays upbeat | Matt Calkins
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- Seattle will defend Kshama Sawant in defamation suit brought by police officers
School President Lynn Morton says Warren Wilson reallocated scholarship funding to create the program.
___
Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com