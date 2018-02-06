CANDLER, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded two contracts for Interstate 40 construction projects.
Department division project development engineer Cole Hood tells The Asheville Citizen-Times that most of the work will be done at night and likely have minimal impact on the public.
A $10.4 million contract awarded to Tennessee firm Harrison Construction Co. involves repaving a 7-mile (11-kilometer) stretch of road in Buncombe County, starting at the Haywood County line. The project would also replace the guardrails along that stretch, and is expected to be completed by November.
An $8.7 million project to rehabilitate decks on six sets of bridges —including three over Biltmore Estate roads — is expected to run through mid-October 2019. The contract has been awarded to Miami firm GLF Construction Corp.
___
Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com