RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officer who enforce North Carolina’s alcohol laws are cracking down on a recent increase of violence at nightclubs.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission says this weekend’s extra enforcement was prompted after seven people died at illegal bars in LaGrange and Goldsboro and legal nightspots in Fayetteville and Raleigh in October and November.

The agency says it took the alcohol permits from the legal bars because of the danger to the public.

The commission says its more than 100 officers will work with local police to enforce laws at nightclubs and look for illegal bars over the weekend.