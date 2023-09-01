A 2-year-old boy was shot and killed by his 5-year-old brother inside a car in Statesville, North Carolina, on Thursday evening, officials said.

The brother accidentally fired the loaded gun he found inside the family’s car, deputies told WSOC.

When police arrived, a neighbor was performing CPR on the child, according to an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The deputy continued until paramedics took the boy to a local hospital, from which he was flown to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, according to the news release.

The child later died there.

“We make this media release with great sadness. Please remember this family, along with all of the first responders who were at the scene and hospital, and keep them in your prayers in the coming days,” Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Police are still investigating the boy’s death, and no charges were filed as of Friday morning.