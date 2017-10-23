GLEN ROCK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities suspect a mystery work train sparked a series of brush fires in New Jersey and New York.

Glen Rock Fire Chief Thomas Jennings says the train was hauling rocks and dragging something behind it, creating sparks and causing the fires on Saturday.

Jennings tells The Record New Jersey Transit said the train did not belong to the agency and officials were trying to determine whose train it was.

Jennings says the same train may have caused a brush fire in Suffern, New York, on Saturday.

The fires halted several commuter trains, but did not cause much damage.

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com