FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Residents of the Red River Valley know him only as “the giving man.” His real name is a mystery, but his generosity is well known.
Witnesses say the man was recently at Gate City Bank in Fargo where he was handing out $100 bills. Bank employee Jalyssa Sorenson says the man gave a $100 bill to one of her co-worker, who initially declined to accept it. Sorenson says the man insisted and then gave others $100 bills as well.
Shawna Wing, of Fargo, says the generosity is appreciated especially during the holidays and hopefully will inspire others to give.
WDAY-TV reports a similar scenario played out in Detroit Lakes recently apparently involving the same man.
Information from: WDAY-TV, http://wday.com