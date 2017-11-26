CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A mysterious vault that has been locked for about 70 years is finally being opened at the New Hampshire Statehouse.

The 6-by-10-foot space is at the top of a narrow spiral staircase in the back of Room 103, which served as the state treasury in the 1800s and later as the department of motor vehicles. Today, it’s often used by the Senate Finance Committee.

Statehouse officials say it hasn’t been opened since the 1950s, and could have been used for storage or have been left empty.

A locksmith will open the vault on Monday.