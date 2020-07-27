People in multiple states have gotten unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail in recent days, prompting various agriculture departments to advise recipients not to plant them.

The seeds appear to be from China, according to several of the agriculture departments. It’s unclear what type of seeds are inside the packages.

Kansas, Louisiana, Virginia and Washington are among the states that have issued warnings regarding the unexpected deliveries.

“If you receive a package of this type, please DO NOT plant these seeds,” reads an announcement from the Kansas Department of Agriculture. “If they are in sealed packaging, don’t open the sealed package.”

The departments are urging anyone who receives one of the seed packages to contact local officials or the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time and may be invasive plant species,” warned the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.”

A Toole, Utah, resident told news station Fox 13 that she posted about the situation on Facebook after receiving two of the packages, and said at least 40 people responded to her saying the same thing happened to them.

Lori Culley said the packaging indicated earrings were inside.

“I opened them up and they were seeds,” Culley told the TV station. “Obviously they’re not jewelry!”

