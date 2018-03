YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s president, a close friend of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has announced that he is retiring.

A statement posted Wednesday on the Myanmar President Office’s Facebook page said that 71-year-old President Htin Kyaw was retiring from his duties.

The statement said his post would be filled within seven working days, in line with the constitution.

Htin Kyaw became president in March 2016. He was Myanmar’s first civilian president and the head of its first government to be elected in free and fair polls.

After Htin Kyaw became president, Suu Kyi became Myanmar’s de facto leader when she was named state councilor, a title created for the country’s once-leading voice for democracy since she is constitutionally banned from the presidency.