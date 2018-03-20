YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s president, a close friend of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has announced that he is retiring.
A statement posted Wednesday on the Myanmar President Office’s Facebook page said that 71-year-old President Htin Kyaw was retiring from his duties.
The statement said his post would be filled within seven working days, in line with the constitution.
Htin Kyaw became president in March 2016. He was Myanmar’s first civilian president and the head of its first government to be elected in free and fair polls.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
- He attends an elite university but lives in a crowded, leaky trailer VIEW
After Htin Kyaw became president, Suu Kyi became Myanmar’s de facto leader when she was named state councilor, a title created for the country’s once-leading voice for democracy since she is constitutionally banned from the presidency.