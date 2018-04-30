BANGKOK (AP) — A police officer in Myanmar who testified that he was ordered to help entrap two Reuters journalists investigating abuses by security forces against the Muslim Rohingya minority has been punished under police regulations.

Police Capt. Moe Yan Naing testified in court on April 20 that his superior arranged for two policemen to meet reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo and give them documents described as “important secret papers” in order to arrest them on charges of possessing state secrets.

Police spokesman Col. Myo Thu Soe said Moe Yan Naing was sentenced Saturday and transferred to the Correctional Department, but he refused to give details. Moe Yan Naing had been detained since the reporters’ arrest on Dec. 12, apparently for earlier giving one of them an interview.