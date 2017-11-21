ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The My Brother’s Keeper program is expanding in New York, where 21 communities have now joined the network.

State education officials said Tuesday that Poughkeepsie and East Ramapo are the latest to join the initiative. It was started by former President Barack Obama to improve outcomes for boys and young men of color.

To join the network, a community accepts an invitation from the state Board of Regents and commits to support the national and state goals. The state Education Department supplies grants for things like summer internship or mentoring programs.

Obama began the effort in 2014. New York enacted My Brother’s Keeper into law with the adoption of the 2016-17 budget, which included $20 million in funding.