COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi University for Women expects to present degrees to nearly 400 students on Saturday.

The school’s provost, Tom Richardson, will address graduates receiving arts, sciences, education, business and professional studies degrees on the Columbus campus on Saturday morning. He will speak to nursing and health sciences graduates on Saturday afternoon.

Richardson has a doctorate and master’s degree in English from Duke University and earned a bachelor’s degree from Davidson College. He holds the Eudora Welty Chair in the Humanities at MUW. Richardson specializes in studying early 19th century Scottish literature, including John Gibson Lockhart, who was the son-in-law of novelist and poet Sir Walter Scott.