MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says an inmate at the Muskogee County jail has died after being found unresponsive in her cell.
The OSBI says jailers found 23-year-old Brandy Edwardsen early Saturday and she was taken to a hospital where she later died.
The body was sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy.
The OSBI said a report on the death will be sent to the district attorney following an investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive