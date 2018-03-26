MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says an inmate at the Muskogee County jail has died after being found unresponsive in her cell.

The OSBI says jailers found 23-year-old Brandy Edwardsen early Saturday and she was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The body was sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy.

The OSBI said a report on the death will be sent to the district attorney following an investigation.