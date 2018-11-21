MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Muskogee County’s top prosecutor has ruled that an officer was justified when he fatally shot a man at a restaurant last week.
District Attorney Orvil Loge said in a letter to Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee on Tuesday that an investigation has cleared officer Ron Yates from wrongdoing in the death of 36-year-old Andrew Kana.
The shooting happened Nov. 12 at the I Don’t Care Bar and Grill in Muskogee, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.
Authorities received a tip about a suspect who had several felony warrants out of Idaho and a warrant in Muskogee County for domestic assault by strangulation.
Yates was attempting to handcuff Kana when Kana turned and pulled out a small handgun from his pants pocket. Yates then shot Kana three times.