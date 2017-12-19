NEW YORK (AP) — A Queens music school teacher has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for sex trafficking of minors.

Fifty-two-year-old Oliver Sohngen was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty in August. He was the director of the Long Island City Academy of Music.

Authorities say Sohngen paid a pimp hundreds of dollars to arrange sexual encounters with underage girls, some as young as 8 years old. They say he also attempted to engage in sex trafficking of girls under the age of 14.

The incidents allegedly occurred between March 2013 and January 2016. Authorities say he was nabbed after soliciting sex from an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.