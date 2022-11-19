Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that posted the recall alert on Thursday, the company’s enoki mushrooms, a product of Korea and characterized by their long, thin, white shape, were packaged in 200g, 7.05 ounce clear plastic packaging with the wording “Enoki Mushroom” on the front and Green Day Produce, Inc. on the back.

The UPC is 16430-69080 printed on the back side of the package. There is no lot code or dates on the package and the FDA and the California-based Green Day did not provide photos of the packaging.

What is listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Healthy individuals could have short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea from listeria infections, which can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported as of the recall date in connection with the Green Day recall and the distribution to retail stores nationwide has been suspended.

But listeria linked to enoki mushrooms has come to the attention of the CDC and the organization posted a warning page to its website since a 2020 outbreak.

Enoki mushrooms are popular in Japanese, Chinese and Korean foods and almost always eaten cooked in soups, hot pots and stir-fried dishes, according to the CDC.

“Cook enoki mushrooms thoroughly to kill any foodborne germs,” the CDC posted as its investigators continue to identify specific brands of enoki mushrooms that may be contaminated with an outbreak strain of listeria. However, many brands of enoki mushrooms have been recalled since the 2020 listeria outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms.

The potential for contamination in this latest recall was discovered after a retail sample was collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

What you should do

If you bought these 200g/7.05 ounce packages of enoki return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, the FDA said. Consumers with questions can contact Green Day at 323-587-4688 or email william@greendayinc.com.