NEWSCASTLE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a man hunting for mushrooms in central Oklahoma found skeletal human remains.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the scattered remains were found Wednesday in Newcastle, on the southern edge of the Oklahoma City city limits.
A news release from the agency said investigators are searching through missing persons reports in the area and that an anthropologist with the state medical examiner’s office is assisting with the investigation.
The remains were sent to the state medical examiner in an attempt to identify them.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
An OSBI spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone call for additional comment on Thursday, but a type of mushroom known as the morel is considered safe to eat, easy to identify and grows during the spring.