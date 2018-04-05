NEWSCASTLE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a man hunting for mushrooms in central Oklahoma found skeletal human remains.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the scattered remains were found Wednesday in Newcastle, on the southern edge of the Oklahoma City city limits.

A news release from the agency said investigators are searching through missing persons reports in the area and that an anthropologist with the state medical examiner’s office is assisting with the investigation.

The remains were sent to the state medical examiner in an attempt to identify them.

An OSBI spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone call for additional comment on Thursday, but a type of mushroom known as the morel is considered safe to eat, easy to identify and grows during the spring.