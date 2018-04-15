TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The Toledo Museum of Art is planning an exhibit to mark 200 years of Libbey Glass.
The museum founded by the Libbey family in 1901 features an extensive glass collection.
Many of those items and others will be part of an exhibit opening on May 4 called “Celebrating Libbey Glass.”
Among the items it will feature are lamps, vases, pitchers, goblets, paperweights and the museum’s famed Libbey Punch Bowl.
The glassmaker’s roots go back to in East Cambridge, Massachusetts, where it began 200 years ago. The company moved to Toledo in 1888 and later changed its name to the Libbey Glass Company.
It’s presence in Ohio helped give Toledo its nickname “The Glass City.”