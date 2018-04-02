TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Initial work on a $65 million museum renovation in Tulsa will examine how to enhance visitors’ experiences.

The Tulsa World reports that the Gilcrease Museum overhaul won’t begin for at least two years, but preliminary plans include an interpretive master plan and feasibility study.

The Gilcrease National Advisory Board has endorsed the museum entering into an agreement with Gallagher & Associates for the study.

Gretchen Coss is a senior associate with Gallagher & Associates. She says the study will aim to help compile a plan that helps visitors best appreciate and understand the museum’s collection.

The Gilcrease Museum first opened in 1949 and was donated to Tulsa in 1954. The University of Tulsa has operated the museum in partnership with the city for nearly 10 years.

