CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum in Ohio has launched an online fundraiser to buy a life insurance policy application filed by the former president more than five years before his assassination.

The Repository in Canton reports the museum is seeking $4,750 through GoFundMe to purchase the document for its permanent collection.

McKinley’s handwritten application for a $50,000 life insurance policy is dated July 30, 1896. It contains information about the ages and deaths of his grandparents, as well as his claim that he never consumed alcohol or took tobacco or other drugs in excess.

The museum in Canton has collected more than $1,800 since the fundraiser was launched in late July. It will have to seek other funds if it doesn’t meet the goal by Aug. 15.

