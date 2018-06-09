BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina museum is hosting a symposium to examine the life of Blackbeard.

The North Carolina Maritime Museum will host “New Perspectives on Blackbeard the Pirate” on Saturday. It’s part of the major exhibition focusing on the 300th anniversary of Blackbeard.

Among the scheduled speakers is Dr. Charles Ewen of East Carolina University. Ewen, who will discuss the archaeology of piracy, has been pursuing archaeological research in eastern North Carolina for the past 20 years on sites ranging from the Queen Anne’s Revenge to Colonial Brunswick Town.

There’s also a discussion of the archaeological remains of artillery, small arms, ammunition and other ordnance from the wreck of Queen Anne’s Revenge with a particular focus on the ship’s ordnance.

The event is free and open to the public.