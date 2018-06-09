BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina museum is hosting a symposium to examine the life of Blackbeard.
The North Carolina Maritime Museum will host “New Perspectives on Blackbeard the Pirate” on Saturday. It’s part of the major exhibition focusing on the 300th anniversary of Blackbeard.
Among the scheduled speakers is Dr. Charles Ewen of East Carolina University. Ewen, who will discuss the archaeology of piracy, has been pursuing archaeological research in eastern North Carolina for the past 20 years on sites ranging from the Queen Anne’s Revenge to Colonial Brunswick Town.
There’s also a discussion of the archaeological remains of artillery, small arms, ammunition and other ordnance from the wreck of Queen Anne’s Revenge with a particular focus on the ship’s ordnance.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Brilliant, fearless spirit': Fans and friends mourn Anthony Bourdain, dead at 61
- Bison gores woman in Yellowstone's third animal attack this week
- A corporate executive led a secret double life — as Australia's 'poo jogger'
- Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month
- France's Macron: Phone calls with Trump are like sausages, best not to know what is inside
The event is free and open to the public.