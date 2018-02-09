THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch museum says a painting previously thought to be an 18th-century copy of a work by artist Jan Steen is actually an original by the Dutch master.
The discovery was announced Friday by the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague.
The museum’s director, Emilie Gordenker, says after research, restoration and a technical examination, “we have come to the conclusion that not only is this painting by the master himself, but that it is still in excellent condition. It’s as if the canvas is fresh out of Jan Steen’s studio – thrilling!”
The painting, “The Mocking of Samson,” is part of the Royal Museum of Fine Arts collection in the Belgian city of Antwerp. It’s to be displayed at an exhibition “Jan Steen’s Histories,” that starts Feb. 15 at the Mauritshuis.
Most Read Stories
- About those bonuses? There’s now proof they’re going straight onto the national credit card | Danny Westneat
- Seattle is putting fences under its bridges to keep campers out — and some say that’s wrong
- There was a tinge of disappointment on signing day, but Huskies close strong with top 10 recruiting class
- Seattle to vacate hundreds of misdemeanor marijuana convictions, dismiss charges
- A slow period of Seahawks news is about to come to an end: Here's a look at key upcoming dates