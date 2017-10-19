PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth State University has started an online database of 19th century artists who were drawn to the scenic beauty of the New Hampshire range and whose works drew attention to the region as a destination for tourists.

The information is based on a book published by Catherine Campbell in the mid-1980s called “New Hampshire Scenery.” It became a go-to reference for collectors, dealers, and others who love White Mountain art.

It features artists such as Thomas Cole, Albert Bierstadt, and Benjamin Champney, who sold their landscapes to patrons in cities such as Boston and New York, catching the eye of travelers.

Cynthia Robinson, the museum’s director, says staff members are adding paintings and artists that have come to light since Campbell died in 1987.

Online:

www.plymouth.edu/campbell-online/