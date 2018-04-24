NEWPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A manuscript detailing a New York man’s experiences as a teenage prisoner of the British during the Revolutionary War has been donated to the Museum of the American Revolution.
Curators at the Philadelphia museum say Rhode Island native Christopher Hawkins was 13 when he was captured in 1777 while serving aboard an American ship. He later escaped from one of England’s infamous prison ships moored in New York Harbor.
After the war, he was the first settler of the town of Newport in New York’s Mohawk Valley.
In 1834, at age 70, he wrote down his wartime experiences in a journal. The manuscript stayed in his family and was rediscovered about 20 years ago in a descendant’s home in Kansas City, Missouri.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
The family recently traveled to Philadelphia to donate the journal to the museum.