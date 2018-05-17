MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Police in eastern Iowa say a 71-year-old Muscatine man has died after being hit by a semitrailer as he crossed a highway pushing a shopping cart.

The Muscatine Journal reports that Patrick Hazelwood died following the crash just before 3 a.m. Thursday on Highway 61.

An Iowa State Patrol trooper says Hazelwood was pushing a cart with rocks in it and was wearing dark clothes at an unlit intersection when he stepped in front of the southbound semi. Trooper Luke Hank says it appears the truck hit his brakes and tried to veer, but still hit Hazelwood.

Investigators say Hazelwood died at the scene.

No charges have been announced, and officials are still investigating.

___

Information from: Muscatine Journal, http://www.muscatinejournal.com